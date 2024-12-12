As always, it is easy and unfair, to be wise after the event. I am aware that a degree of criticism has been expressed regarding the outcome of the decision to cancel the outdoor events. While disappointment is entirely understandable, it should be born in mind that many of the participants and outdoor acts had already cancelled or expressed their extreme concern about the inevitable safety issues. This compounded the difficulty facing the organisers, who of course, were desperate for all aspects of the evening to go ahead but had to consider public safety as an absolute priority in their decision making. The need to warn members of the public in time to avoid disappointment was also a crucial factor. The possibility of postponement was also considered seriously, but deemed impossible due to problems such as road closures and the future availability of participants.