As the cost of living reaches new atmospheric levels spiralling above the heads of the masses, those who can’t afford a roof to shelter them will have to sleep rough, and those who can’t afford food will watch their children starve, most charities are stretched beyond their breaking point and future generations may be considered nothing more than a commodity, here for the pleasure of the rich. So what can we do? Should we stop empowering those who would rather spend your money on the weapons of war rather than investing in peace, feeding and housing the needy, and trying to educate the greedy, making them understand the value of us all? If we can manage that transformation we might then turn our collective abilities to solving the problems in our communities, like helping the old and sick, investing in future generations and giving all the possibility of hope and a fulfilling life.