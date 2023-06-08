WELL-KNOWN local artist, Rosie Fierek has completed the installation of a large ceramic mural on the side of Callington’s Town Hall. The mural, named by Rosie as Kelliwik Notes celebrates local music and other aspects of the locality with the Kit Hill ceramic mound featuring tiles that have been pressed by members of the community.
Rosie Fierek stood next to the completed mural. (Tindle )
