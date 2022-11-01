Last chance to comment on changes to Tavistock area constituency

The revised maps were published on Monday this week and can be viewed online at https://www.bcereviews.org.uk with a final chance to submit comments by December 5.The review, which is aimed at roughly aligning the number of people on the electoral roll in each constituency, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543. Following final revisions, these will be submitted to Parliament by 1 July 2023 for approval in time for the changes to be put in place before the next general election.