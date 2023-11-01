Vicky Sanham brings her son Malachi, 7,: “The group’s informal and very welcoming. You don’t have to book. It’s also a safe space for me and Malachi who has adhd and is autistic. He and other children with similar issues can come here and learn social skills and be themselves, while we can got out and have some adult chat while doing some good. It’s very therapeutic making these little things to sell.” The group meets between 10am and 12 noon at Wetherspoons. It is holding a big charity sale of its creations on November 29.