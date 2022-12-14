The group, which was inspired by the death of a beloved friend to raise money for charity, has also supported the military and emergency services by knitting items to support them helping children.
The busy needle artists are organised by Tavistock Street Pastor Jo Wright and meet in the Queen’s Head pub run by the chain Wetherspoons.
The group is informal and anyone, whether they can knit or not, is welcome. They also don’t have to be religious in any way, despite the presence of a Christian pastor.
Jo said: ‘This group is a sociable and that’s how it started out. It brings people together with a common aim. We started at Kings Community Church in the town and soon bonded and attracted more and more people.
‘The pandemic showed the value of having somewhere public where people could escape isolation at home and have somewhere to meet if they had a shared hobby and interest, but didn’t want to join a formal club.
‘When people feel alone at home they can come here and simply chat over a coffee.
‘They don’t even have to be able to knit, but we can teach them if they want to learn and join in. Also, it’s easy for many of us to talk while we knit, so everyone feels at home.’
They are always engaged in a knitting project which is usually for charity. They started with a cancer charity and over the years have provided first responders and the military with small knitted toys to help them engage with children as part of their jobs.
Jo said: ‘We always have projects on the go, to be useful and helpful and the first was to make knitted items for Macmillan Cancer Support who provide the specialist nurses. We chose that charity because one of our group Caroline passed away due to cancer.
‘We also made Izzy dolls for the troops in Afghanistan which they could keep in their backpacks and coud pul out and hand to youngsters when they are on patrol, may be on supporting the community on peacekeeping missions.
‘Also we made little teddies for doctors to keep in their packs and give to children to help their care and de-stress the children during emergency and trauma care.’
They also make Twiddlemuffs — toys with a textured filling, for people with dementia, to help them alleviate stress.
Long term knitter Beverley Beck said: ‘I find it very therapeutic. when you are concentrating on something that requires skill then you automatically blank everything else out and it’s a relief to find yourself not worrying.’