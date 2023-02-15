A WOMAN who is driven by acts of community kindness has won a trip to Orlando in Florida for her selflessness.
Heather-Louise Hughes, 29, who lives near Sampford Spiney, Tavistock, won the UK heat of an international fashion and kindness contest and qualified for the finals in the US.
Heather won the hearts of the judges for the US-based Pure International Pageants organisation through her work for those in food poverty in Tavistock.
She made donations to Tavistock Food Bank, and helped others make donations, having been inspired to do so because of her need to use the bank herself when she could not afford to provide for her and baby daughter Scarlett-Reata Hearn, now three, even though she was working.
Heather-Louise said: ‘I told the judges all about my helping Tavistock Food Bank. I collected donations and supported other girls to do the same as part of my work through the pageant community.
‘The pageant communities throughout the world are Christian faith based and their mission is to change the world through acts of kindness, love and giving back every day.
‘People like me are helping other girls become extraordinary in an ordinary world and help them become more than they ever imagined. Our communities teach women to discover and embrace their self worth while helping families in need.’
Heather added: ‘I had to use the food bank because I didn’t have enough money as I didn’t qualify to get maternity support. It wasn’t only food I couldn’t afford, it was also nappies and pads which I needed when Scarlett was a baby. Because of this I donated items for the food bank, because there are more and more mothers like me who can’t afford such vital items.’
She is now looking forward to the week-long contest and 200 women finalists for the international queen’s crown. The final is in July and involves parading in evening and nationally-themed costume and being interviewed on their community work and how they have made a good impact with their acts of kindness. The prize is a trip to Australia.
Heather, who works in Tavistock Launderette washing and pressing items, said: ‘It’s really exciting. I’m so looking forward to Orlando. I’ve never been before. I’ve travelled before to other pageants through the same organisation in Spain and China.’
‘The interviews will count for half of the judges’ marks and the rest is split equally on national costume and evening wear. ‘I’ve got some designs for the national costume, I think I’ll go for the royal coat of arms with the lion and unicorn.’
Scarlett-Reata has won several UK pageant princess prizes for her age category — for fashion, fitness and ‘fresh face.’