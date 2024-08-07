A vet who has her own dog is advising pet owners on how to keep their’s safe and cool.
Rosemary Dingle, a Westmoor Veterinary Surgery surgeon, based in Tavistock, said: "Unlike us, our furry friends can’t easily regulate their temperature so it’s important that we do what we can to keep them cool in hot weather.
“Dogs should be exercised cautiously, and walks at the hottest times avoided. Even as low as at 20C, heat stroke is possible, particularly for larger breeds, puppies, flat-faced or obese dogs and those with breathing difficulties. Temperatures over 28C can be life-threatening, especially for higher risk dogs, and over 32C is a major risk for any size, breed or age of dog.
“Surfaces such as pavements, tarmac, concrete and artificial grass can quickly become too hot for dog’s delicate paws. We often see burnt pads in the summer in the surgery. If the ground is too hot for your hand it’s too hot for your dog.”
Rosemary said to avoid taking dog in the car if unnecessary and never leave it in a hot car. Symptoms of suffering in the heat are excessive panting, wobbliness, excessive drooling, vomiting and diarrhoea. Treat by moving the dog to a cool area, offer water and cool them by soaking with cool water while seeking veterinary advice. Fans or air-con can be used to help to cool a soaked dog. Wet towels should be refreshed frequently.
She added: “More serious signs can include collapse and seizures- then take them to the vets immediately. Even at home dogs should be encouraged to stick to cooler areas and avoid lying in the sun. Keeping curtains closed during the day and opening windows at night can reduce the temperature indoors. Cooling matts or wet towels can be used for dogs to lie on. Dogs may be less hungry in the heat and prefer to be fed at cooler times. Food should not be left out. Extra water bowls with ice cubes or frozen treats, frozen chew toys can be refreshing. Paddling pools for dogs to splash in can also be a great way to keep them cool.”