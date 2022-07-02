Keeping the wheels turning at the show

Richard Stevens gets all the information he needs to enjoy the show from Kay Yendell, manager of Newton Abbot Coomunity Transport. Picture: Nick Knight ( MDA )

‘IDEAL’… that was the verdict of wheelchair user Lindsay Phillips at the Devon County Show.

He was referring to the work of the team from Newton Abbot Community Transport Association who were providing mobility solutions for show goers.

When the Mid-Devon Advertiser called at their marquee at the show’s Green Gate, Richard Stevens was being sorted with an electric scooter.

A person living with Parkinson’s, Richard added: ‘This is perfect so my wife and I can enjoy the show together.’

Kay Yendell, Newton Abbot Community Transport manager, said they had been helping about 50 people a day with mobility problems.

‘But it is not just the people we are helping,’ she said. ‘It means they can enjoy the day out with their families.’

Teignmouth and Dawlish Shopmobility have been joining the Newtn Abbot team in providing thius valuable service.