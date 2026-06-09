A farm-based community interest company (CIC) held an open day on Open Farm Sunday to support its work with young people.

Daniel’s Ride CIC, based at Harlings Farm, Bere Alston, supports young people and adults with special educational needs, disabilities and mental heath challenges with training, therapeutic and wellbeing sessions.

The event included a dog show, classic vehicles on display, stallholders and a farm trail.

Kirsty Henderson, of Harlings, said: “We raised £726.28 for Daniel's Ride CIC for Open Farm Sunday (June 7).

“This was great for the CIC. The proceeds will make a huge difference to many. It was our first open farm with a great turnout and we would like to thank everyone who made it successful.”

The CIC also hosted a farm trail for young people with special educational needs and disabilities the day before.

A line-up of tractors at Harlings Farm open day during the national Open Farm Sunday weekend to raise funds for its social enterprise Daniel's Ride.
A line-up of tractors at Harlings Farm open day which raised funds for its social enterprise Daniel's Ride. (Harlings Farm)
A family dog show at Harlings Farm open day during the national Open Farm Sunday weekend to raise funds for its social enterprise Daniel's Ride.
A family dog show was part of the Harlings Farm open day during the national Open Farm Sunday weekend which raised funds for its social enterprise Daniel's Ride. (Harlings Farm)
The pride of man's best friend at a family dog show at Harlings Farm open day during the national Open Farm Sunday weekend to raise funds for its social enterprise Daniel's Ride.
The pride of man's best friend was on display at a family dog show at the recent Harlings Farm open day. (Harlings Farm)
A highly polished parade of scooters at Harlings Farm open day during the national Open Farm Sunday weekend to raise funds for its social enterprise Daniel's Ride.
A highly polished parade of classic scooters the Harlings Farm open day, which raised funds for its social enterprise Daniel’s Ride (Harlings Farm )
Harlings Farm, Bere Alston, staged an open day during the national Open Farm Sunday weekend to raise funds for its social enterprise Daniel's Ride.
Harlings Farm, Bere Alston, staged an open day during the national Open Farm Sunday weekend to raise funds for its social enterprise Daniel's Ride. (Harlings Farm)

A vintage US Army Jeep at Harlings Farm open day during the national Open Farm Sunday weekend to raise funds for its social enterprise Daniel's Ride.
A vintage US Army Jeep at the Harlings Farm open day. (Harlings Farm )