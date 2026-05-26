A young singer-songwriter duo calmed the cattle at this year’s Devon County Show with a specially composed lullaby.
The Exeter-based folk duo Hidden Coves, brought a touch of magic and melody to the opening of this year’s Devon County Show, serenading the cattle with a specially composed lullaby as they bedded down for their first night in the cattle barn, the day before the opening.
The performance marked the start of the Devon County Show, offering a comforting and relaxing vibe to the 500 cattle attending the three‑day event.
The song was aimed at priming the cream of the South West’s pedigree cattle to face some of the most prestigious competitions the following day.
Their lullaby reflected the performers’ signature style, gentle, lyrical and beautifully melodious.
Asha Merrington-Pink, one half of Hidden Coves, said: “With research showing that music can have a calming, beneficial effect on cattle – particularly dairy cows.
“Our soft harmonies and acoustic arrangement created a peaceful atmosphere as the barn lights dimmed and the showground prepared for nighttime.”
The lullaby, written exclusively for the occasion, was performed by Ashe and Laurie Cox who miked up and rehearsed among the cattle lines, with farmers, stewards and early exhibitors pausing their busy schedules to enjoy the unusual musical moment along with their livestock.
Following the success of the evening serenade, the duo returned to the cattle section on Friday lunchtime to perform at the prestigious Burke Trophy presentation, one of the most anticipated moments in the livestock calendar. Their appearance provided a musical backdrop to the celebration of the country’s finest beef and dairy pairs.
The Devon County Show champions rural life, community spirit and creative celebration and this year, it seems, a little bedtime music for the cattle too.
Lisa Moore, Devon County Show manager, said: “This was exactly the kind of joyful, slightly eccentric tradition that makes our show so special. The cattle settled beautifully and really seemed to enjoy it.”
Hidden Coves is an acoustic duet known for their catchy melodies and reflective lyrics. Formed in 2022, the pair are known for their captivating performances and deep-rooted passion for music.
Inspired by the breathtaking moors, serene beaches and secluded coves, they include the landscape’s beauty into their music. Their songs carry a feeling of the sea, the ‘majesty’ of the moors, and the ‘mystery’ of the beach coves.
They write ‘heartfelt’ songs about love, life and death influenced by ‘humanity and vulnerability’.
The adventurous pair also enjoy surfing, hiking and exploring animal sanctuaries. Their love of nature resonates throughout their music, echoing their ‘love of people and forming connections’.
Hidden Coves have become one of the South West’s most captivating emerging folk acts, known for their intimate storytelling, rich vocal blend and the way they weave the natural world into their music. Their sound – a mix of, guitar and close harmonies – is rooted in Devon’s landscapes and coastal folklore, they say.
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