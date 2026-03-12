Campaigners have claimed a decision that could mean a plot of land at County Hall is developed was “bludgeoned” through.
The fate of the controversial Matford Offices site, which occupies part of the land at County Hall, has been an ongoing saga and local residents staged a protest before a cabinet meeting aimed at discussing its future.
Members of the Green Party had helped organise the protest against the potential development, and members of the public, including Exeter-based comedian Josh Widdicombe, were in attendance.
A 90-minute debate about the site ended up with decisionmakers calling for a further report on how it could be developed to provide the likes of social housing, affordable homes for key workers, or even accommodation for care leavers.
Councillor Julian Brazil (Liberal Democrat, Kingsbridge), the leader of the council, said he wanted to explore options for how it could be developed, as well as possibly pursuing legal covenants or contractual agreements about the types of homes that could be built there.
But resident Will Duffin, a doctor who lives near to the site, felt the decision to seek to develop the site was “expected”.
“Many local residents have emailed their thoughts to cabinet members, and that was acknowledged, but it was clear from the responses we were getting that there was a huge desire to get this site developed and bludgeon it over the line,” he said.
Mr Duffin said he and other campaigners were “not against” any or all types of development, but believed a host of issues about the Matford Offices site had not been considered.
“There are environmental concerns, the constrained nature of the site, or the finances related to it,” he said.
“This will not be profitable for the council as they are essentially giving away prime real estate.”
Various cabinet members noted the concerns that residents had raised, and were keen to ensure their aspirations for what is constructed on the site can actually be achieved.
The council previously declared the site surplus to requirements in 2023, even though it sits within the County Hall grounds.
There is also an existing, approved planning application, that states the site should be grassed over given the former offices have been demolished.
Councillor Dan Thomas (Liberal Democrat, South Brent) asked whether there was something in the recommendations in front of cabinet that would “reassure us about what ends up there”.
“I can’t see a guarantee, and that’s the concern of other members too,” he said.
“If we can say we will develop the site for specific purposes, then I can potentially support it as there would be assurances we would get what we want.”
The cabinet opted to scrap the five-part recommendation it had on its agenda item, and replace it with just one recommendation to explore potential options for development as well as an explanation of any possible guarantees that could guide what is eventually built.
While the type of development that could come forward remains uncertain, the cabinet did not affirmatively reject the prospect of some form of development on the site.
