A COMMUNITY walk is taking place this weekend, with all welcome to join.
The event has been organised by local group, Gunnislake Community Matters (GCM).
The free walk will take place at The Pimple, Tavistock this Saturday (September 16) and the route will take approximately one to two hours.
If you wish to join the group for the walk, meet at 10am at Gunnislake car park for car share or 10.30am at The Pimple car park (directions: Whitchurch car park north of cattle grid, PL19 9DZ, SX496733).
The walk will include some uneven ground so the group advises to wear suitable footwear.
For further updates visit the Gunnislake Community Matters Facebook Page.