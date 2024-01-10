ALL are welcome to join a community walk taking place in the Tamar Valley this weekend.
The walk which has been organised by local group, Gunnislake Community Matters (GCM) is set to take place on Saturday (January 20) and will follow the route of Gem Bridge.
Those wishing to join the group are instructed to meet at Gunnislake car park at 10am for car share or at Gem/Magpie Bridge car park at 10.30am.
There will be one intial hill leading to the National Cycle Path 27 and the route will last approximately one to two hours. For more details visit the GCM Facebook Page.