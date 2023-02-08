My method outlined below worked for me, but before I explain it I fully recognise that it will not suit everyone. There are other routes to success. My friend David Akers (see You Tube) developed his O-Level history course by composing pop songs which he sang to his class. Failure in history was very low. A geography teacher asked him to take the physical geography syllabus and do the same musical arrangement of the topics. Thus there are other ways of approaching exams. Work needs an organisational framework which you can easily recall. Mnemonics are one way to achieve this recall. Below is my examination preparation method.