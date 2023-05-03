CALLINGTON’S MayFest is back with a more packed and varied programme than ever to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
This year the popular event will be taking place this Saturday (May 13).
Local groups have been creating huge puppets ready for the MayFest procession, and this parade of giants, dancers and musicians that will be led by horses is the central focus for the day as it wends its way from Saltash Road through to Fore Street. At 12 noon, everyone taking part assembles in the Saltash Road Car Park for the furry dance/serpent dance through town, followed by the MayFest proclamation.
Here’s a guide to the day’s events:
Fore St Main Stage:
10am Town Band
11am Mayfester Singers
11.45am Urban Playground (parkour)
1pm Barrett’s Privateers
2pm Urban Playground
2.45pm Cornish Groove Collective
4pm Bude Barrel Morris
4.45pm Company B
Spar Shop Stage:
10.30am Big Beat Percussion
1pm Mayfester Singers
1.30pm Mayfester Musicians
2.15pm Belly Dance display
3pm Flamenco/Latino Display
4pm Barrett’s Privateers
Town Hall:
10.30am Flamenco/Latino workshop
11.15am Belly Dance workshop
1pm Town Criers
2.30pm Trebiggan Theatre with ‘Katie’s Black Hole’
St Mary’s Church:
10.30am Tony Rose
11am Losty Ukes
11.30am Telynores
Methodist Church:
1pm Losty Ukes
1.30pm Telynores
1.30pm Mayfester Musicians
Methodist Church Field:
1pm Wyld Thingz Forest School
1.30pm Horse Riding Display
2pm Wyld Thingz
2.30pm Horse Riding Display
3pm Wyld Thingz
4pm Big Beat Percussion
Cornish Ancestor:
All afternoon from 1pm: Morris Dance and Folk Session extravaganza
Bull’s Head:
1pm Samba Kernow
1.30pm Mark Tween
2pm Tinners
2.30pm Mark Tween
3pm Wreckers