A CROWD of nearly 200 turned up at Crowndale in Tavistock on Saturday to watch a friendly match which raised nearly £1,000 for Tavistock Community Football Club to buy new equipment and kit.
It was the inaugural match for the Jail Ale Cup, sponsored by the Dartmoor Brewery, brewers of Jail Ale.
The match was an entertaining battle between Matt-letico Maestros and Ross Rovers, with both teams were made up of coaches, admin staff, committee members and parents of the club. Spirits were high and banter was all part of the fun.
At full time the score was level at 5-5 so a penalty shootout was the only way to decide the winner. It was won by Ross Rovers.
Pictured being presented with the cup is Ross Rovers captain Jack Jessop, centre, who also organised the day and is captain of the club’s U8s side. On his left is Rob Tremblett, manager of Ross Rovers and the Under 14s captain, and on his right is Matt Miller, Under 13s coach and manager of Matt-letico.
The club is run by volunteers who give up their spare time to make Tavistock Community Football Club a special, vibrant club for local young people.
An award was presented to match referee and long-time supporter of the club, Allen Lewis, at the end of the game. The club also thanked everyone who supported the game.