A 34-year-old man is to appear in court after being arrested on suspicion of attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity in Plymouth.
Luke Smerdon, of Exeter Road, Ivybridge, has been charged with inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.
Devon and Cornwall Police received reports of a stranger making inappropriate comments and asking girls to commit sexual acts on Millbay Road earlier on Monday evening (September 11).
Detective Sergeant Chris Kinski said: “We are very aware of the distress this has caused to the victims and their families but also the concern this has caused to the wider community."
He added that the force was "committed to ensuring the streets of Plymouth" were safe.
Smerdon is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates' Court today, Friday 15 September.