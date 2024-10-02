It is never too late to find love, as Lyn and Chris found after marrying in their golden years.
More than 120 guests attended their special day at a reception at Callington Town Hall ‘the only place big enough in the town for the celebration’ after a ceremony at the parish church.
They had their honeymoon in Falmouth, where Chris (father of Debbie, Linda and Nicky) was brought up. Lyn’s niece Tracey Britton dressed the church and hall with flowers for the day and was her bridesmaid, while Chris’s best man was Graeme Harvey.
Lyn was due to have her friend Diane Radford as matron of honour, but she tripped and hurt herself.
Lyn said: “We were going through the wedding rehearsal in the church on Friday the thirteenth, unlucky for some – and definitely for us because Di fell down. So couldn’t be my special person, which was upsetting for us both. I just hoped it wasn’t an omen. We went on holidays together in my camper van. It was such a shame. But the rest of the day was incredible.”
Chris, a Royal Navy veteran and alternative power inventor, and Lyn (formerly Stewart) had both been previously married twice.
Lyn, born in Lynton, and now from Lifton, was given away by her son Nigel. The former Plymouth factory supervisor said: “My message to anyone who reaches our age is that it’s never too late to find love. Never give up and don’t hide away. Socialise or do some kind of activity you enjoy and you’ll find you’ll just meet someone by chance.
“I guess I was a bit lucky that Chris was quite persistent and outgoing. We hit it off straight away. He is a very interesting man and has had a full life, but has not slowed down – I like that in people.
The pair met at the Manor Inn, in Rilla Mill, when Lyn was at a birthday party and arranged to meet in the Cornish Ancestor microbrewery in Callington, and romance blossomed from there after she gave him a wrong phone number to contact her again – though she stresses it was not deliberate.