Volunteers from Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock are organising a multi-distance hill walk and run on the moor to raise funds for their vital service.
This team is staging its annual 11 Tors Challenge on Saturday, September 13 with several routes for various experience and stamina levels and a run.
The main event is an 11-mile trek, with a shorter five-mile ‘Mini Explorers’ walk which might appeal to young people and those with less fitness or time to spare.
Meanwhile, adventurous hill runners can enter the 16-mile Long Half Marathon which covers a partly unmanned route.
Entry is £15 per adult and £6 per child, which includes a £2 donation to the Donate for Dartmoor fund. More details: https://shorturl.at/KajGG
