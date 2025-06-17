The organisation who run Parklands Leisure Centre has clarified that a dramatic price hike for disabled swimming lessons was a “system error”.
Carers and parents were shocked to discover on arrival to their lessons last week that the cost of a disability swim session had nearly tripled from £2.55 to £6.40.
A spokesperson for Fusion, the charity that manages Parklands Leisure Centre, said: “We can confirm that a system error has occurred and the price quoted for accessible swimming sessions are incorrect. Whilst we have had to make slight increases to our prices last week, the correct price for Parklands is an increase from £2.55 to £3.”
As of publication the website still states that disability swim sessions are £6.40.
