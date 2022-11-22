Jenna is currently in the process of applying for the project to become a Community Interest Company (CIC). Jenna hopes that by becoming a CIC this will provide funds and enable the project to have its own premises. The aim is to be able to offer sessions such as sensory sessions, expand to offer services including therapy/life coaching for adults and young people, 1:1 support workers and for the premises to act as a community hub where people can get advice, provide a safe place where people can visit if they are having a bad day, unload and have a chat with someone and ‘feel okay about it’. Jenna would also like to be able to install a small needs-friendly cafe and/or grocery store.