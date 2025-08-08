Resilient Val Evans is confident she can complete a three-mile walk to thank her nurses, even while undergoing cancer therapy.
Val, 74, of Tavistock, is going through the ups and downs from the side effects of chemotherapy for a very rare and aggressive form of the disease, diagnosed last November, which usually strikes much younger people.
She was given a nine-month prognosis yet has defied this prediction with intense treatment and now has an improved prognosis. She has amazed doctors so much with her upbeat attitude and wellbeing that she has been put on a pilot trial to show how positive attitude and healthy lifestyle can improve cancer survival outcomes.
Her chemotherapy is debilitating, but Val is determined to reach the finish line of the Tavistock Athletic Club five-km route on Saturday (August 16) – using her three-wheel walking aid – to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
She is an experienced runner, having trained beginners to ultimately run Tavistock Athletic Club’s monthly ‘Couch to 5km’ run from Tavistock College running track – the same route she is tackling.
Having inspired numerous runners, she will overcome her illness and treatment side effects to once again prove inspirational a say thank you to her own Macmillan specialist nurse Jenny.
Val said: “I’ve been training with my special lightweight walker which has been hard work and I have to be very careful I don’t move suddenly and fall because of the side effects.
“I’ve already raised more than £2,000 – people are so kind. I have only been able to cope with my prognosis and treatment with the help of my wonderful family and friends who have kept me motivated through the ups and downs with the incredible support of the Macmillan charity.
“Jenny, my Macmillan support worker, has helped me in so many ways, far too many to mention. I have also seen how this charity helps so many people in so many different ways, hence my desire to help them.”
Val will join the runners on the five km start with her own supporters, including TAC: “Before my diagnosis I loved running and helping others to find the joy of running with TAC. I can’t run, but I can walk with a walking aid and my amazing friends at TAC are supporting me.
“Instead of quietly slipping away I’ll walk the Tavy 5. I’ll be at the back with my walking aid. I have completed it many times. I’ll be striving to finish it in around an hour which is a big challenge now.”
She added: “Life with cancer can be very good, if you keep motivated and accept support. I’m lucky to be alive and I’m enjoying every day including this challenge.”
Andy Hughes, of TAC, said: “Val is one amazing lady. She started her running journey later in life through our Couch to 5km programme, gaining her run-leader and coach qualifications with TAC.
“Val’s fighting spirit is challenging a difficult prognosis and she has done far better than her doctors expected.”
Val’s JustGiving page can be reached at this address: https://www.justgiving.com/page/val-evans or here.
