Tavistock Hospital is looking at ways it can reduce waiting lists at Derriford by increasing the number of operations it carries out.
Around 140 operations a month currently take place at Tavistock including ear, nose and throat, gynaecology and urology surgery.
In a report to the University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust Board, interim chief executive Mark Hackett said colleagues at Tavistock Hospital had shared proposals with him to enhance theatre productivity and capacity.
They were able to do this through optimising the use of existing facilities and working arrangements, he said.
“Tavistock Hospital operates a dedicated day-case surgical theatre covering multiple specialties which is supported by a multirole clinical team,” said Mr Hackett.
Mr Hackett said the planned initiatives, which aimed to relieve pressure on Derriford Hospital and help reduce waiting lists, included infrastructure upgrades and patient access to day-care surgical services.
It could all be done without incurring additional costs associated with Saturday or extended hours operating, he said.
A spokesperson for the trust said patients who underwent surgery at Tavistock were able to receive care and treatment closer to home.
“All members of the team contribute to improvements and initiatives at the hospital and work to deliver positive changes for patients,” they said.
“Ideas for improvements and better utilisation of theatres, such as increasing the number of theatre lists that take place across the week, are currently being looked into. We are also looking at ways to support patients who need to re-arrange their appointments to ensure we maximise efficiency in theatres.”
The theatre at Tavistock Hospital last got an upgrade eight years ago when nearly £1 million was spent on bringing it to the same specifications as the theatres at Derriford Hospital including the scrub area, preparation rooms, anaesthetic room and recovery room.
