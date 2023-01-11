Independent book shops are thriving in West Devon — matching the national picture.
In ten years at the beginning of the 2000s the number of stores in the Booksellers Association membership dropped by about 1,000 due to competition from Amazon and rising business rates. But numbers have risen gradually and independent sellers have been a substantial part of it with a sustainable future ahead since they survived the pandemic.
Book shop numbers have climbed again, although not to the peak of about 20 years ago.
But Simon Church, owner of Tavistock’s independent book shop Book Stop, echoes the feeling of the industry in his optimism.
He said: ‘It’s true book sales rose during the pandemic and people did read more and bought more books through an industry network created during lockdown which enabled people to order books online easily from their local independents. However, the biggest factor during and since the pandemic to aid the recovery of the high street was the keenness of our customers to stick with their local retailers and their enthusiasm for us to survive and thrive.
‘Book Stop continues do this backed by a loyal of customer base who greatly appreciate having a traditional independent bookshop on their doorstep with the high levels of personal service and expertise we are able to offer.’
And, not only does Book Stop offer unrivalled knowledge of its product and the market, for most titles they don’t have in stock, a next-day delivery can be secured.
The support of Book Stop’s local customers is an essential key to the business and echoed in the titles sold which are often markedly different from those sold by Amazon and Smiths, for instance. They, naturally, stock national top titles, such as Prince Harry’s book Spare and these do sell on a steady basis but Book Stop is likely to sell far more copies of the latest Booker Price winner, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka on the one hand, and Richard Osman’s latest novel on the other.
Signed author copies are also regularly available, such as DIY with Jay Blade — television’s Repair Shop presenter.
On the first floor of this three-storey slate-fronted shop the local history section boasts perennial top sellers by SW Devon author Josephine Collingwood such as Geology of Dartmoor and the current chart topper Dartmoor Tors Compendium. Chris Robinson’s Plymouth from the Air - Before and after the War was a Christmas bestseller. These feature prominently in a display in the store, alongside Tavistock’s historian Alex Mettler’s giant book on the history of the town’s pubs and breweries.
The children’s section has always been and remains the most popular part of the shop. Harry Potter titles consistently remain bestsellers along with more recent Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books.
This and the top-floor record shop, selling vinyl and CDs, contradict the popularly held view that youngsters do not read books or buy hard copy music. Simon said: ‘There’s no generational divide – young people still buy records and CDs, and our children’s section has always been the most popular in the 20 years I’ve been here. It’s really important to keep all young people from every background engaged with books and reading.’