The support of Book Stop’s local customers is an essential key to the business and echoed in the titles sold which are often markedly different from those sold by Amazon and Smiths, for instance. They, naturally, stock national top titles, such as Prince Harry’s book Spare and these do sell on a steady basis but Book Stop is likely to sell far more copies of the latest Booker Price winner, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka on the one hand, and Richard Osman’s latest novel on the other.