Cllr Philip Peers, said: ‘I have a contemporary who lives in a housing association house with two bedrooms with two children who have to share a room. There’s limited choice and a dearth of affordable homes for young families for him and others. He also works in Tavistock which offers lower than average wages. He and other families can’t grow up or expand with dignity. We have to do what we can to give people like him more of a viable future in the town.’