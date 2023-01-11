West Devon Borough Council is appealing to residents of Princetown and Dartmoor Forest to complete a new housing survey.
Residents are being encouraged to express their thoughts in order to establish what improvements can be made in delivering homes that the community needs.
The housing needs survey takes ten minutes to complete and responses must be submitted by Monday, February 6. It can be accessed online using the following web link: shorturl.at/chj48
The council is running a drop in session on Saturday, January 28 at Princetown Community Centre from 11am to 2pm if you would like to find out more or talk in more detail.