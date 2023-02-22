A GRATEFUL daughter has raised nearly £2,000 for a West Devon hospital to thank staff for the care they gave her mother.
Dena Logan staged a charity horse show in aid of Tavistock Hospital and in memory of her mother Eileen Hall who died last December.
Dena, from Lydford, and her mother were so impressed with the dedication of the staff on her mother’s ward they both wanted to thank them in some way.
However, before the horse show was staged last week (on Sunday February 19), Eileen died, aged 93, last December shortly after suffering a stroke.
Dena said: ‘My mum was the most lovely person anyone would want to know. People fell in love with her as soon as they met her. They called her Nanny, even though they weren’t related to her, as a form of endearment.
‘She was the best mother ever, of course I’d say that. But she also made everyone she met feel as if they mattered. It’s a special gift she had. I’m sure she was with us during the horse show and would be proud.
‘I can’t thank everyone enough for their support — it was the most fitting tribute.’ Eileen, from Aston, Birmingham, was cared for by her daughter full time at Dena’s house in recent years after several physical setbacks, including double pneumonia followed by breaking her hip last September, needing surgery in Exeter Hospital and recovery for three weeks, followed by convalescence in Tavistock Hospital for two weeks.
Dena said: ‘Exeter were very professional and I can’t fault them. My mum received the best care. I was there all the time keeping an eye on her, giving her a critical enzyme to help her digest and keeping her company.
‘So, although we had no criticism of Exeter, her care went up to another level when she went to Tavistock Hospital. I was constantly amazed at the dedication and commitment of the staff on her ward. There was nothing they wouldn’t do for her. They didn’t even have proper breaks. They were so patient and gave her one to one attention. I don’t know how they had the time to do it. All the staff were like it, from the doctors, nurses and housekeeping staff to the health care assistants.
‘So mum and I were really keen to say thank you and show our gratitude. We thought they’d like to improve their rest area with new chairs and top model coffee machine. To be honest there’s probably a lot more that can be done — I didn’t think we’d raise so much money.’
The competitive horse show was held at Cholwell Equestrian Centre, at Lewdown, and supported by many sponsors who donated to provide trophies, rosettes, ribbons and prizes.