‘So, although we had no criticism of Exeter, her care went up to another level when she went to Tavistock Hospital. I was constantly amazed at the dedication and commitment of the staff on her ward. There was nothing they wouldn’t do for her. They didn’t even have proper breaks. They were so patient and gave her one to one attention. I don’t know how they had the time to do it. All the staff were like it, from the doctors, nurses and housekeeping staff to the health care assistants.