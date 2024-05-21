HEALTH staff now have a greener rest area at Tavistock Hospital, thanks to a new planting scheme.
The green champion for the hospital operating theatres and Tesco’s community champion teamed up to create a more attractive area for staff to take their breaks.
Tracey Atkin, hospital senior sister and theatre manager, said: “Davina Ludwig who is our green staff champion for theatres has been working to make the patio at the hospital inviting for staff on breaks.
“Its so important we look after our staff's wellbeing, somewhere we can look at nature and take in the fresh air. It’s excellent for mental health and helps staff to decompress.”
She added: “Tesco not only supplied all the plants for the pots and compost, but also two of the Tesco staff – Vicky, Tesco's community champion and green-fingered Lucie – also planted them. We can’t thank Tesco's enough for their generosity and kindness plus Vicky and Lucie for their hard work.”