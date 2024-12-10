Two horses had to be rescued when the horse box they were in was stuck under a fallen tree earlier today.
The animals were unhurt after being released by a Yelverton Fire and Rescue crew this afternoon when their trailer suffered damage when wedged under the tree.
The incident took place in the Tavistock area.
One of the two unhurt rescued horses trapped in a horse box under a fallen tree (Yelverton Fire and Rescue)
The damaged horse box roof after getting stuck under a fallen tree. (Yelverton Fire and Rescue)