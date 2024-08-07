Fleur opened one of the few specially built car parks in the South West for horse and riders on the Tavistock Woodland Estate last year. It is limited to permit holders who can bring their horses in boxes or trailers to the site. Here they know they have space to prepare their horses before and after rides, reducing the need for horses to be ridden on unsafe road and without interfering with other members of the public in a normal car park. Permits are available via the Tamar Trails Happy Hackers Facebook page.