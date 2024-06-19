North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (DSRT) were called at 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) with a person with a possible back injury on Doe Tor, Dartmoor.
They supported Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team - Tavistock and South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust - hazardous area response team (HART).
Dartmoor search and rescue teams and paramedics rescue fallen horse rider yesterday. (North Dartmoor Search and Rescue)
Once on scene, the paramedics from HART assessed the casualty. The injured individual was placed into a vacuum mattress and stretched back to the High Down car park where paramedics and family were waiting. He then had a short wait for a land ambulance to take him to hospital.
If you would like to donate to help the team, please go to the link: https://www.justgiving.com/dartmoorsearchandrescue