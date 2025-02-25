A horse rescue organisation in Callington is “extremely grateful” to receive a £3000 grant from the Jean Sainsbury Animal Welfare Trust.
Since Hill Pony Resources formed in 2014, they have rehomed over 120 ponies and helped reduce the number of Dartmoor ponies going to slaughter.
The charity currently care for 11 Dartmoor ponies on their site and in foster homes.
Mary Houghton, co-founder of Hill Pony Resources, said: “We are so pleased to receive this grant from the Jean Sainsbury Animal Welfare Trust as we have struggled with donations this winter and still have bills to pay including hay, bedding and feed and field rental.
“This grant will ensure we can continue to provide care for the ponies until they can find homes, as well as providing back up for any pony rehomed through us.”
The Jean Sainsbury Animal Welfare Trust supports charities dedicated to rescue, rehabilitate, release and rehome animals in need.
They have awarded over £12 million to nearly 1,000 charities across the globe.
Mary continued: “We have noticed an increase in requests for help over the past 18 months potentially due to cost of living and also where people have bought ponies at the sales cheaply but do not have to experience to provide long-term care for them which means charities like ours are asked to help. This grant will enable us to continue to support these ponies where we can."
Hill Pony Resources currently has three ponies looking for a home and cannot take in any more horses until the horses have found a long-term foster home.