A dilapidated sports pavilion has been wiped from the landscape of Horrabridge and work is due to begin on replacing it with a £500,000 new multi-use community centre.
The new Filace Park pavilion has been a long-held ambition for many years and is due to rise in place of the 90-year-old building over the next six months. The next stage is to clear the demolition rubble of the old building and dig up the foundations.
The old pavilion has had to demolished as it was costing too much to repair and eventually was only standing because of supporting struts.
Ian Mulholland, secretary of the thriving Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association, said: “This is a long-held dream, to provide a sporting and recreational facility that serves the whole community with space for other uses and of which the people of Horrabridge can feel proud.
“There’s a lot excitement and anticipation in the village about this project which is the culmination of years of dedication and community collaboration, promising to transform Fillace Park into a vibrant hub of activity and togetherness.”
Horrabridge Parish Council and the Horrabridge Recreation Field Trust (landlords of the park) have also supported the new pavilion which will be a versatile centre for sport and social events and more than twice the size of the old one with kitchen, showers and changing rooms.
Ian added: “Whether you are a keen footballer, a local club member, or simply someone who enjoys a beautiful green space, the Fillace Park Pavilion will have something to offer everyone.”