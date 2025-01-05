THE CREATION of three new playing age groups and the emerging new club base are two reasons why a community sports club is optimistic for the coming year.
Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association (HRSA) is set to have an exciting 2025, predicts its secretary Ian Mulholland as its ground also marks 100 years.
He said: “HRSA is looking forward to a remarkable year in 2025, filled with exciting developments, significant milestones and a reaffirmed commitment to community football. Following the honour of being named Devon FA Club of the Year in 2024, HRSA is determined to build on its achievements and continue its mission of inclusivity, opportunity and community spirit.”
The club has announced the addition of three new playing groups: an Under-8 girls team, an all-age disability team and a ladies walking football squad. This will bring the number of teams up to 27 in HRSA, providing opportunities for players of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.
A highly anticipated event will be the completion of the new replacement village pavilion project to greatly improve the experience for players, coaches and supporters.
The New Year marks the centenary of Fillace Park, HRSA’s cherished home ground – celebrations are planned of football and community gatherings.
HRSA is ambitious – planning on achieving three-star FA accreditation: “A testament to our commitment to the highest standards of coaching, safeguarding, and club management,” added Ian.
He said: “As a grassroots amateur community club, HRSA relies heavily on sponsors and volunteers. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our incredible coaches, players, parents, supporters, sponsors and all who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring the club thrives. Your commitment and passion make everything we do possible.”
The club needs new volunteers to fill vital roles, including treasurer, welfare officer and disability lead, ensuring it can offer football for everyone.