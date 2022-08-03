Horrabridge Rangers call for volunteers to help with youth teams
Saturday 13th August 2022 4:00 pm
Horrabridge Rangers Under 14s
Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association are looking for new coaches and managers.
The association is now looking for a coach and manager for under nines, assistant coaches for under sevens and under 12s and an assistant coach for the under 14 girls team.
The Rangers state they will help with training and all mandatory checks such as DBS, safeguarding, first aid and FA Playmaker, then progressing onto an introduction to coaching.
If you are interested, club secretary Ian Mulholland would like to hear from you and can be contacted on: [email protected]
