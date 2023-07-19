The Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour church has issued its warmest thanks to all of its volunteers for their help in running the initiative’s many projects.
Methodist pioneer Ali Mansfield has praised all those involved with soup deliveries, neighbours nominations, teens support, the grief group, the repair cafe, walking group, life group, dinner church and gardeners and villagers for use of their properties and donations.
During August there will be no radio shows, dinner church, walking group, life groups, repair cafe or teens hangout, however the food hub, grief group and Tuesday morning pop up cafe at the London Inn will continue. For more information on each, visit: https://rb.gy/70ik0