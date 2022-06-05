Horrabridge Jubilee Party in the Park
[email protected]
Sunday 5th June 2022 11:24 am
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Yesterday was an absolutely fantastic day in Horrabridge. According to Sarah Tobin who compiled this video of images , the atmosphere was electric , the people full of smiles and the children full of laughter and excitement. There was fancy dress , a barrel roll down the weir, music, food and the bar was buzzing. ‘It was best day in a few years , and boy didn’t we need it , a fantastic effort on behalf of the Horrabridge jubilee committee , the cavaliers , the horrabridge school and scout group, and all the volunteers , tremendous effort , all to be congratulated on such a wonderful day .’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |