Horrabridge Jubilee Party in the Park

Yesterday was an absolutely fantastic day in Horrabridge. According to Sarah Tobin who compiled this video of images , the atmosphere was electric , the people full of smiles and the children full of laughter and excitement. There was fancy dress , a barrel roll down the weir, music, food and the bar was buzzing. ‘It was best day in a few years , and boy didn’t we need it , a fantastic effort on behalf of the Horrabridge jubilee committee , the cavaliers , the horrabridge school and scout group, and all the volunteers , tremendous effort , all to be congratulated on such a wonderful day .’