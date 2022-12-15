The team was born out of the pandemic, explained Carly: ‘Jade, I and parents felt that since the covid limitations, there was a real need for a competitive girls team to form in the local area and Jade, having played football herself since the age of three, was just the person to take on the role. We believe in promoting good sportsmanship, high standards of respect for each other and aim to promote positive mental attitude at an age that can often face challenges in life.’