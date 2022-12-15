Horrabridge Rangers FC Under 14 Girls are having an encouraging first-ever season, having only been formed this year.
The squad, coached by Jade Jackman with team support led by Carly Jackman, celebrated a memorable 6-0 win earlier this season.
Carly said: ‘Our new, but dedicated team are training hard to prove themselves in the Devon Junior and Minor League.’
The team was born out of the pandemic, explained Carly: ‘Jade, I and parents felt that since the covid limitations, there was a real need for a competitive girls team to form in the local area and Jade, having played football herself since the age of three, was just the person to take on the role. We believe in promoting good sportsmanship, high standards of respect for each other and aim to promote positive mental attitude at an age that can often face challenges in life.’
Emma Scutt, whose daughter Olivia, 12, is a player, said: ‘The team has given her a whole new “family” and network out of school, which is amazing for her confidence and focus.’
The girls train on Wednesday evenings at Tavistock College, focussing on fitness, tactics and ball practice and of course fun. Matches are played on Saturday mornings during September and May.
To join the team email: