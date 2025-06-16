Tavistock fire and rescue team were faced with a four-legged problem when they were sent to rescue a sheep stranded in a river.
The crew and a specialist rescue team from Camels Head Fire Station, in Plymouth, were deployed to the River Tamar at Gulworthy last Wednesday.
They put their rescue rope skills to good use to pull the animal to safety shortly before 12 noon on June 11. The sheep was frightened after its ordeal, but otherwise safe and well.
Tavistock and Gulworthy fire and rescue teams rescued a sheep which fell into the River Tamar at Gulworthy on Wednesday, June 11. (Tavistock Fire and Rescue )
