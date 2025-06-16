Biting insects plaguing Calstock are due to be discussed at this week’s parish council environment and climate emergency committee meeting.
The impact of the flies biting residents, with one individual reporting to have sustained 75 bites, are being taken very seriously by the local parish council who are investigating the swarms of flies.
The insect invasion was first witnessed last summer with the flies compared to “carpet lifting from the ground” on the walkway near the football field.
With councillors still undecided which species of fly they are dealing with, more is being done now to investigate the insects and decide on an appropriate course of action. Thoughts are the insects could be midges, mosquitoes, Blandford fly or horse flies.
A draft report compiled by local resident Gill Court is being presented to the meeting on Tuesday, June 17.
A spokesman for Calstock Parish Council said: “We have taken the concerns seriously as a parish council and on an informal basis we are trying to identify the species.
“It was first raised last summer as an issue and after a few months it settled down. It has returned this year and there may be a correlation with the wetlands via a new intertidal habitat introduced by the Environment Agency.
“We have approached National Trust at Cotehele to see if they are facing the same issue but they have had no such reports.
“Some people have had severe reactions to the bites and we are very sympathetic to that situation. We have approached the Environment Agency for advice and we are awaiting their response.”
Thoughts are that the insects are part of the natural cycle of the new area of intertidal habitat formed in 2022 to reduce the flood risk to the village or consequence of climate change change.
A government statement at the time said: “The Cornish village is at less risk of flooding and now has 11 hectares of new intertidal habitat where wildlife is thriving, with new and returning species.
“The Calstock project is an example of action being taken to respond to climate change and sea-level rise through climate adaptation.”
New earth embankments were built to protect Calstock from flooding and a section of the old flood bank, which came close to breaching in the winter of 2012/13, removed to allow water from the estuary to flow into newly formed creeks and pools.
Work started on the intertidal wetlands in 2019 with a footbridge constructed at the site two years later and opened to the pubic in 2022. The wetlands reserve was created as a habitat for birds foraging and leased out to Tamar Community Trust for long-term management on an 99-year lease.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “With temperatures climbing, the Environment Agency is starting to see more incidents related to hot weather impacts on the environment, including increased numbers of flies, fish in distress and algae blooms.
“Members of the public are urged to report any environmental incidents to the Environment Agency’s 24 hour freephone emergency hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.