In a large frying pan, gently melt a good dollop of butter. Whisk your eggs and add to the pan. Stirring with a wooden spoon for a moment or two. Then, when the base starts to set and the top is still liquid, sprinkle some parmesan cheese (or any cheese is good) and add the poached haddock to the top. Now is the point to pour a little of your bechamel sauce over the top. You can add other things to the bechamel sauce first if you like, hollandaise or egg yolks or crème fraiche are all quite common additions. It all adds to the adventure.