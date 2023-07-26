The £500m Fund was first announced in January 2020 and is now supporting over 45 schemes with the potential to level up areas and reconnect communities, with the Dartmoor Line (between Okehampton and Crediton, onto Exeter) having been the first to be completed (nationally). Following this, West Devon Borough Council secured over £13.4m to build a second Okehampton station (the West Devon Transport Hub) in January, with rail pressure groups such as OkeRail and TavyRail (formerly the Peninsula Rail Group) arguing that these two major developments, with higher than predicted passenger numbers on the Dartmoor Line in its first year, will serve as an impetus to restore the line between Tavistock and Bere Alston, connecting onto Plymouth where the track is already in place on the Tamar Valley Line.