The famous and historic Calstock Regatta returned for its 150th year last weekend (August 26 and 27), with different rowing teams battling it out for glory along the River Tamar.
Race categories ranged from an Under Ten four oar to the Men’s Pair of Paddles, with five crews taking part in the Under Tens event.
Nick Bradley, president of Calstock Rowing Club, said: “Penryn won by a healthy margin, followed by crews from Saltash and Calstock, the number of youngsters taking part just shows that this style of rowing is only a season or two from a resurgence.
“Notable results from the weekend were Connor Stapleton (22) winning his first Men’s Pair Paddles race, beating seasoned campaigners Jan Wilkins and Steve Kent in the blue ribbon event of the Saturday. Leanne Woodward won her second Ladies Pair Paddle race of the season, following up her nail-biting win at Saltash three weeks previously, with an accomplished row at Calstock leading from the start.”
After racing concluded for the Saturday, competitors ate, drank and danced the night away in the Tamar Inn to band The Duskies.
Sunday races started with a minute’s silence held in memory of local rower, Jack James, who recently passed away.
Nick said: “Jack was synonymous with Calstock Rowing Club for many years and through out the weekend tales of Jack were told by old rowers who had raced against him.
“A few sore heads were nursed from the night before but racing continued and Saltash pulled clear of Trelawney and Calstock to win the Men’s Cornish Randan. In a shock result, the Calstock B crew in boat 17 flew off in the Ladies Cornish Randan and won convincingly. In the junior racing Trelawney won the Under 14s four oar, miles ahead of Polperro and Saltash.
“All agreed it was a fantastic weekend."