THERE was high praise for the continuing work of Inclusive Exeter at the launch of its Better Connections Project at Exeter’s Historic Guildhall on Thursday, March 7.
Both the Lord Mayor of Exeter, Cllr Kevin Mitchell and the Leader of Exeter City Council, Cllr Phil Bialyk, spoke about the huge achievements Inclusive Exeter has made in supporting the diverse communities across the city since it began in the midst of the pandemic at the first lockdown.
It has achieved significant results fostering stronger connections within and between the diverse communities that make up Exeter and the surrounding areas and the Project will enable further support in these areas.
The Better Connections Project incorporates the work of Inclusive Exeter’s Drop-In Support Service where it assists people from diverse backgrounds with the immediate issues they present, as well as co-ordinating physical activities provision and community events aimed at increasing cross-cultural integration.
The Project has been made possible through a three-year grant from The National Lottery Community Fund.
Inclusive Exeter works closely with and is supported by Exeter City Council, Live and Move, Devon County Council, Wellbeing Exeter and many diverse community groups which work across the city and wider community.
Introductions at the launch were by IE vice-chair Kate Hannan and Muktar Ahmed, director and an insight into the Drop-in Support Service was by the Drop-in Co-Ordinator Neomi Alam.
Physical Activities Co-Ordinator Mahsin Mahbub, gave an insight into the physical activities work carried out by IE and James Bogue, the lead for Active and Healthy People Live and Move also spoke.
Amritha James from Exeter Kerela Community and Arlene Lewis from the Filipino Community Association spoke about events past and to come.
Exeter City Council Community Officer Mahi Ahmed spoke about his work with Exeter City Council and support for Inclusive Exeter. He commented: “How lucky we are to live in a diverse city like Exeter.”
Closing remarks were by The Right Worshipful, The Lord Mayor of Exeter.
A networking lunch was then enjoyed.
Speaking after the launch, Kate Hannan, IE vice-chair, said: “Today marked the start of Inclusive Exeter’s new project, ‘Better Connections’, a project which aims to do just that - help people be better connected within their own communities, with other ethnically diverse communities and with the wider, indigenous community in and around Exeter.
“At our launch event we were delighted with the support and encouragement of so many people.
“We would like to thank The National Lottery Community Fund for their recognition and support.”
To find out more about Inclusive Exeter, visit: https://www.inclusiveexeter.org .