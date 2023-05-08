'I travelled down from Liverpool over night and had a fantastic position to watch the parade outside Buckingham Palace. It must have been a special reserved position. There wasn't anyone else to compete with for a view. I saw an unimpeded view of the golden Coronation coach at close quarters both when the Queen left the palace and when she came back. Then we were probably the closest when she and the Royal Family gathered on the palace balcony and kept going and returning to the balcony as the crowds demanded.