Patricia, who says she lacks confidence, is taking part in the sewing class and said: ‘I come regularly and have done for a long time. I’m doing alterations to a handbag and tunic andtwo hats. I come because I feel vulnerable and I’m not as confident as I’d like. It’s major life events that cause me a lot of stress and anxiety. But coming here does help because I feel less worried talking to people like Gill and other people who come for some support.’ Luke Knight is a user: ‘I am knocked back by big things happening in my life like relationships and deaths. But coming here calms me down and I worry less. Socialising with people who have the same issues is far better than sitting at home alone feeling worse. We share experiences and ways of coping.’ Anyone who might be interested is asked to call Sandy on 07766 768048. You can find out more on the webesite at https://makeadifferencetavistock.org