Information to help with problems caused by the increase in the cost of living and rising prices can be found on many websites but what if you find using online services difficult or don’t have access to anything online at home?
‘Our community notice boards have up to date information and contact details for anyone to view during our long opening hours,’ said manager Jan Horrell.
‘Use the freely accessible public computers or our Wi-Fi to find website information that can help. It is sometimes difficult to find the right website or fill in the form that you need.
‘How do you know what information to trust online?’
‘Library staff are trained to support anyone to use computers, websites or to give you the appropriate contact for other organisations who can help. And if you need a paper copy - our printing facility, shortly to become possible through Wi-Fi from your own devices, can be used.
‘Did you know that we can help with photocopying and scanning too? Trusting information is so important in a world that is full of information - find help at the library.’