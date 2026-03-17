Young people in Okehampton are being given the chance to learn and make music during the Easter school holidays, with a children’s music workshop run by local organisation Wren Music.
The workshop for youngsters aged eight to 16 is on Wednesday, April 15 from 10am-3pm, at Wren’s HQ, Ebenezer Hall in North Street, Okehampton.
Led by professional musicians, the day is all about trying something creative and having fun with music. Youngsters can choose an instrument which they may never have played before from Wren’s extensive store or bring their own instrument.
No musical experience is necessary, and all abilities and needs are welcome. Drinks are provided, and those taking part are advised to bring a packed lunch.
Find out more on the Wren Music website www.wrenmusic.co.uk. For more information, ring Wren Music on 01837 53754.
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