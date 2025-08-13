A hedgehog lover has thanked the group which has rescued a hog she found badly injured in her garden.
Helen Burridge found the animal with an infected deep head cut when viewing the video cameras she uses to monitor passing hedgehogs at her Tavistock home.
She sought the help of Pam Pemberton who runs Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue, near Okehampton. Pam nursed the poor creature back to health by cleaning its wound and giving it hours of care to clear the infection, after which it saw a vet. Pam then returned Progress to a very grateful Helen. It is thought the wound was caused by a grass strimmer
Progress (so-named by a friend who was inspired by the John Bunyan book Pilgrim’s Progress and after Helen previously adopted Pilgrim the hedgehog), now makes regular visits to Helen’s feeding and nesting boxes.
Pam said: “At the end of June Progress, the wounded hedgehog, was discovered by Helen Burridge, a passionate supporter of hedgehogs, on her night cam.
“Helen secured Progress and arranged for Greatfield to collect her the same evening. The strimmer wound was infected and deep. Following a course of antibiotics and daily care of the wound at Greatfield, Progress was released back to Helen’s garden in August.”
Helen said: “Pam does a wonderful job, rescuing so many hedgehogs and releasing them to the wild or people’s gardens. I’m fascinated by hedgehogs and I’ve got attached to Progress after all she’s been through.
“It’s very sad, but she became a mother and gave birth to five hoglets when she was being treated. She rejected them and consequently they died, as is common. I think she rejected them due a combination of all the trauma she’s been through and being a first-time mum.
“When she first came back from Greatfield she snored a lot in her special box and I can’t wait for her to visit again.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.